The Rigby City Council moved to seek bids for private trash collection service to help mitigate costs at the transfer station.
According to council recordings, in order to keep up with the use, the city would need to buy a second truck or run two rigs at the transfer station several days a week, costing the city double in operations.
Rigby Public Works Director Mitch Bradley reached out to a contractor for estimates on costs for a private trash service, and informed the council they should issue a request for proposals for the project.
A new truck would cost $265,000, while a private service may offer a cheaper and more efficient solution, according to council recordings.
The council unanimously decided to move forward with seeking bids from companies to provide the service.