Rigby City Council could be updating an ordinance that has proven confusing for council members and the city planner.
Ione Hansen said she approached the council to clarify the definition of “unit” when dealing with the cost of water and hookup fees. Hansen said a unit could be defined as a single family dwelling, as a 4-plex or as a single apartment. A 4-plex could therefore be either one unit, or four units, depending on the definition. And that definition could significantly change how much a developer is charged.
“It’s not clear,” she told The Jefferson Star.
According to Resolution No. 163-2012 — regarding water, sewer, sanitation utility fees and water and sewer connection fees; late fees — connection fees for a multi-family dwelling were $3,000 “for first unit,” and “each additional unit shall be $3,000,” effective Oct. 1, 2012.
If a unit were defined as a 4-plex, the cost for four apartments would be $3,000. Defining it as a single apartment, the cost would increase to $12,000. According to the same resolution, connection fees for a single-family residence are $3,000, with a cost of $575 for each additional unit.
In the meeting, the mayor and council members discussed what the practice has been and what the law should be moving forward.
“The practice has been in the city, looking just at the line itself,” Rigby Mayor Jason Richardson said. “That was remedied two directors ago, but there has been some confusion.”
Richardson said the intention had been to charge per single apartment. Robin Dunn, city attorney, asked why the city does not charge by the line and size of the line, rather than the unit. He said he thought that would be a better way. Richardson said by charging per “door,” the city was delaying the cost to the developer until the developer started the building permit.
“That postpones the payment on the developer,” Richardson said. “For example, if a developer comes into a neighborhood and you’re charging by the line, you gotta charge by the size of that line, and it goes up exponentially.”
Council member Doug Burke said Idaho Falls charges for the size of the line. Richardson said “we were actually looking at changing to that” but said he hesitated to do so because of the “massive upfront cost” to the developer.
Richardson said a 6” line could be used to serve multiple houses, but would be much more expensive than a 2” line. He said if the developer needed to pay that cost upfront, it could be prohibitively expensive. By charging for each unit, rather than the line, the fees could be collected over time for developments such as a subdivision.
Council member Roarke Burke asked whether the city covered the cost of hookup when developers did not pay all at once, later receiving a rebate. Richardson said the city does not need hookup fees for waterline installation “that day,” but rather uses the funds for future projects.
Within the conversation, “unit” was used both to refer to single apartments and single buildings. Doug Burke said he wanted to speak to Mitch Bradley, city public works director, before making a decision.
“Granted, we need to do something here to clarify, because it’s been kind of confusing to me, too,” Burke said.
Council members decided to wait to take action on the topic.