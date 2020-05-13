Rigby sees a rise in counterfeit bills

The Rigby City Police Department has seen a rise in counterfeit bills over the past month, according to a Facebook post May 7.
Chief Sam Tower said it’s normal to see a rise in fake bills during an economic crisis.
“When a business goes to make their deposits, that’s often when counterfeits are discovered,” he said. “It can get hard to notice a fake bill ‘cause people get good at making them.”
Once a counterfeit bill is discovered, the business that received it generally just suffers the loss. According to Tower, there are insurance options for a business to take in the case of receiving counterfeits, but because the bills are usually smaller, they “swallow” the loss.
The majority of businesses the police department sees receive counterfeits are gas stations and convenience stores, but there have been one or two cases of a restaurant or other local business reporting them.
The Rigby Police Department hopes to create a presentation or seminar that business owners and residents could attend to learn how to recognize counterfeit bills once COVID-19 calms down, or hold 15 minute lessons while limiting the number of attendees to social distance.
Counterfeits are more likely to be smaller bills, like $1, $5 and $10, due to increased security markers on larger bills that can be difficult to recreate.
According to Tower, the Rigby Police Department has recovered about $500 in counterfeit money over the last year.