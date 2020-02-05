Rigby Senior Center temporarily halts lunches

Local senior citizens wanting to lunch at Rigby Senior Center this February are out of luck.
The center recently announced its noontime meals will be shut down throughout the month due to no one showing up. Liz Pennell, center director, said the center’s Meals on Wheels program will not be affected. She said she believes weather is the culprit for the lack of attendance.
“Nobody was coming in to eat the meals, so why have it open?” she said.
Pennell said the center has not previously closed during winter months, but said “this winter’s a little different,” mentioning she had difficulty making it from her house to the center. The center will also be closed Tuesdays and Thursdays through the month, she said.
Pennell said after February, those at the center will reevaluate whether to start lunches and stay open five days a week in March. She said they are currently “taking it month by month” and will return to normal operations when the weather warms up.
When the center initially announced on Facebook it would be stopping meals, multiple individuals asked if money was the issue. Pennell told The Jefferson Star the reason centered on the lack of attendance at meals, but said it would also save the center money.
Pennell said activities and services at the senior center, such as an exercise group and the food bank, will not be affected.