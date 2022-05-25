A Rigby High School senior made state history this year, by earning two separate Seals of Biliteracy; the first student to accomplish this since the Seal of Biliteracy program was implemented last year.
Kate Darrington, according to Jefferson Joint School District #251 ESL Coordinator Todd Zollinger, is a native English speaker. He stated she is, essentially, a self- taught language learner who was able to demonstrate proficiency in Spanish and Portuguese.
Darrington will be recognized by the State of Idaho for her accomplishments in bilingualism and biliteracy.
Five other Rigby High School students received Seals of Biliteracy this year. Students Brianna Saldana, Karina Gomez, Anahi Panzo, Jacqueline Perez and Erik Platonov Alcazaba earned their seals through proficient scoring in the AAPPL literacy assessment in Spanish.
The Idaho Seal of Biliteracy is an award determined by the school or district and is awarded by the state in recognition of students who demonstrate proficiency in two or more world languages by high school graduation, according to the Idaho State Board of Education’s website. The ISBE defines “world language” as any language other than English.
“It’s an application process,” Zollinger said about how students can qualify for seals. “We have forms in the high school counselor’s office that students can fill out. It’s optional, and we have Bryan Lords, the principal, send out a message letting families know about it.”
After applying, students are then required to demonstrate their proficiency by taking the AAPPL literacy exam at the District Office. This exam is proctored by Zollinger and World Language Immersion Program Coordinator Omar Ponce.
Those who show proficiency in both English and one or more world languages are awarded with a Seal of Biliteracy on their high school diploma, according to Zollinger.
The Idaho State Legislature first adopted a provision regarding biliteracy diplomas in their 2020 legislative session with House Bill No. 480. District 251, according to Rebecca Martin, Coordinator of Arts and Humanities and Gifted and Talented curriculum for the ISBE, was one of the first counties to award seals to their students. The other district was Blaine County School District.
Last year, Rigby students Rosa Resendiz-Martinez, Oscar Santos, Esmeralda Hernandez Gomez, Yoanna Rogel, Sarahi Mendoza, Mariela Falcon, Karina Lopez and Anthony Gonzalez were the some of the first students in Idaho to receive their Seals.
In the future, Zollinger expects the district to award many more Seals due to the district’s World Language Immersion Program, which has allowed students in the district to learn in bilingual classroom settings since Kindergarten at certain schools throughout the district.
“One hundred percent,” Zollinger said when asked if he expected more seals to be awarded in the future due to this program. “We have some seventh and eight graders I know, for sure, could pass the test right now.”
Since the Biliteracy Seals are available to Juniors and Seniors, younger immersion students will have to wait for their chance to earn seals. Until then, as ESL Coordinator, Zollinger said he will focus on students he already knows are bilingual, and getting them to apply for the seals and test test their proficiency. Many of the students awarded in the district are or have been English Learners.