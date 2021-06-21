Rigby’s Shakespeare Club and FCCLA will be hosting a dinner and evening of entertainment on June 23 and 24 at 6 p.m. in the Rigby Middle School cafeteria area.
Sonya Fulcher, who is the advisor for the Shakespeare Club, stated her students will be providing the entertainment and the Rigby FCCLA will be putting together and hosting the dinner portion of the event.
The Shakespeare Club and FCCLA are comprised of both middle and high school students.
According to Fulcher, the dinner is the Shakespeare Club’s opportunity to perform their scenes before they make their final decisions for the Utah Shakespeare Festival that is held in Cedar City, Utah.
“They have been working on this for a few months,” said Fulcher. “There will be a combination of traditional scenes and also a Shakespeare kid version of Richard the III.”
Fulcher mentioned because of COVID, last year’s competition was held virtually.
“It was all online and we actually ended up getting second place in our division,” said Fulcher. “It was difficult for them to perform on stage and just film without any microphones or zoom-ins, but I was proud of them.”
Justine Kohn, who is the advisor of the Rigby FCCLA group, is helping her students to provide the dinner at the event.
“Sonya and I decided to combine our events,” said Kohn. “That’s how we came up with this idea of having a joint event where they provide the entertainment and we do the cooking and hospitality part of the event.”
According to Kohn, a lot of the evening has been planned by the kids. The students are the ones that are making the decisions. Some of the kids have really wild ideas but they see if it can be done.
Unfortunately, Kohn stated the event was postponed because of the shooting that happened, and once summer hits it can be really hard to rally the troops, but because of this they get to see the kids who really want to participate.