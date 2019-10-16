Rigby may need a new water study soon, Marvin Fielding of Keller Associates told the Rigby City Council Oct. 3.
Fielding said spotty data from 2007 formed the foundation for Rigby’s most recent water study. He said there had been numerous changes since then, and he said data has been carefully collected in the past two years.
“There’s been a lot of infill in the city since that time, new annexed land, expanded impact area, and so the question (is), how will you eventually serve that area?” Fielding asked.
Fielding said he recommended city council members consider sending a letter of interest to the Department of Environmental Quality in January. As a rough estimate, Fielding said the study could cost about $50,000, half of which he said could be paid for by DEQ. Fielding said a previous grant for a wastewater study did not come through. The study was completed in late 2018. However, Fielding said the city would be more likely to receive money for the water study.
“The planning grant dollars for (the) wastewater side are a lot more competitive,” he said.
Mitch Bradley, Rigby public works director, said he would prefer the city invest in the study before purchasing a $5 million dollar water storage container. He said such storage will be needed in the future, but if it is not needed now, he said he would rather wait. Bradley said he also thinks the changes to Rigby are cause for a new study.
“I think we need to know where we’re at, especially with the new growth,” he said. “The city, as small as it is, has almost 28 miles of waterline in it.”
Council Member Kirk Olsen said he had been under the impression the storage tank was already being installed in a property near the new Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in Rigby based on the past study. Bradley said that was the plan for the property eventually. He said the property would also serve to better equalize pressure in the system, since a storage tank is on the southeast and northwest side of town. However, he said the new study would give a better idea if the storage container is truly needed soon.
“I just want to cross my ‘t’s and dot my ‘i’s and make sure we’re going in the right direction,” Bradley said.
Council Member Doug Burke asked whether the city had $25,000 to spend on a study in 2020. Fielding said the city would not necessarily need the money for 2020, since DEQ money would not be available to the city until July 2020, at which point the city council members could decide to hold off on the study until fiscal year 2021.
Council members did not make any decisions on whether to pursue a water study in the Oct. 3 meeting. Richardson said they will consider it further as the January deadline for the letter of interest approaches.