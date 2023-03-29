The Rigby City Council approved an agreement with Golden Valley Natural, who has offered to sponsor a K-9 unit for the Rigby Police Department.
Back in October, according to the Oct. 19 edition of The Jefferson Star, Chief Fullmer received the offer from the company based in Shelley to sponsor the acquisition, training and other fees related to a K-9 unit for RPD. At the time, the council gave Fullmer their consent to take GVN up on the offer as it would take the burden of K-9 costs off of the city.
On March 16, Fullmer stated GVN had returned the agreement to him, which required the council’s approval. He mentioned he had sent the agreement to City Attorney Sam Angell prior to the council meeting for his review and approval as well.
“Basically they say they’ll reimburse the city for all expenses for the lifetime of the K-9,” Fullmer stated at the meeting.
This, Fullmer expressed, would include training for K-9, training for the officer handling and for the travel to pick up the dog in Alabama. GVN will also pay for outfitting the K-9 vehicle with the necessary equipment which includes a first-aid kit and Narcan kit.
Narcan, Fullmer explained, would be necessary for the K-9 due to their duty of sniffing for drugs. Harrison further explained even the tiniest bit of a drug like Fentanyl could kill the dog, which is why they would need Narcan which could be administered to save the life of the K-9.
The contract includes a one-time cost and an annual maintenance cost of $27,088. This yearly maintenance would include ongoing training, food, veterinary costs. The city would then be responsible to pay for non-routine veterinary bills, which Fullmer believes GVN would reimburse them for.
According to Fullmer he currently has three officers interested in becoming K-9 handlers, but has not yet chosen which officer will be given the duty.
In October Fullmer told the council the addition of a drug dog was far from his mind when the offer initially came in. His hesitancy came in large from the fact that most of his officers were inexperienced. At the time, Councilwoman Aliza King expressed that the opportunity could provide the additional training for interested officers that the city would not be responsible to pay for, as it would be covered by the sponsorship.
“It would be an asset to the community,” she said at the time, expressing a concern over the growing presence of illegal substances in the city.
Both the council members and Fullmer expressed excitement for the progress on getting the K-9, though no information was shared regarding an estimated timeline for the dog’s arrival.
