The Rigby City Council approved an agreement with Golden Valley Natural, who has offered to sponsor a K-9 unit for the Rigby Police Department.

Back in October, according to the Oct. 19 edition of The Jefferson Star, Chief Fullmer received the offer from the company based in Shelley to sponsor the acquisition, training and other fees related to a K-9 unit for RPD. At the time, the council gave Fullmer their consent to take GVN up on the offer as it would take the burden of K-9 costs off of the city.


