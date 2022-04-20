Rigby High School’s Speech team, led by speech teacher Brock Sondrup, placed first in seven events at the State Speech Competition at Highland High School in Pocatello on April 9.
Twenty-five students participated in the competition, each competing in one or two events, according to Sondrup. Out of the 25 students participating, Rigby High School’s event entries totaled 35.
Sondrup stated 19 of those total entries broke through the first and second rounds in their events, but a total of seven individuals took first place in their events.
“It was quite surprising,” Sondrup said.
Sondrup has worked at Rigby High School for seven years. He stated that in the past six years that he’s been with Rigby, he has only had a total of three students place first at the state level.
“For seven individuals to take first in the past year is crazy,” he said. “I was blown away.”
Sondrup stated that this year his students are the hardest working students he has ever had.
“To have won both of my events is an absolute dream come true,” said Nathan Harris, who participated in Humorous Interpretation and in Duo Interpretation with his partner Jazlyn Porter. “One of my biggest goals since freshman year was to make it to state speech. To go up on stage my senior year and hear my name called for first place both times, it simply feels like a dream.”
Harris stated that being in the interpretation evets has given him the unique experience of being able to convey several extreme emotions within a short period of time. He stated that it taught him about how to conduct himself in real life and it’s given him multiple opportunities to examine how he communicates his feelings. This is something he states he’s been able to apply effectively in his personal communication.
Porter also believes this experience has taught her how hard work and dedication pays off.
“There is never a task or goal too big that it cannot be accomplished when enough work is put it,” Porter said.
Participating in speech and competitions has taught both students how to effectively communicate in their daily lives. Porter stated the experience has allowed her to strengthen her public speaking skills, and how to be calm and think clearly when she speaks before large groups. Harris believes that speech competitions has allowed him to gain confidence in his abilities and interactions with other people.
“I’ve gained friends through my experiences here that I’ll keep for a life time,” Harris said. “These experiences have taught me how to present myself in a professional manner.”
Both students have participated in speech for their entire high school careers.
Porter stated that she is excited to go to the National tournament this summer to compete.
The National tournament will be held in Louisville, Kentucky this June. Both Harris and Porter will be competing, along with fellow first-place winners Emma Spencer, GiGi Moreno, Preston Wilde and Shem Short. 11 additional students, who qualified at the National Qualifying competition in Twin Falls last February, will be competing in Kentucky this summer.
“Finally being able to place at the state competition feels unbelievable,” Porter said. “It makes me very happy because I have worked for so many years to reach the place where I am now. I finally feel like I have reached my goals.”