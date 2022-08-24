A Rigby High School Senior has filed a lawsuit in District Court against the Idaho High School Activities Association (IHSAA), following their declaration of his ineligibility to play Varsity Football for Rigby High School.
The student filed the suit on August 11 with the Jefferson County District Court, along with a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO).
According to the court documents, he transferred from Idaho Falls High School and has attended RHS since December, 2021. The IHSAA, however, denied his eligibility for participating on RHS’s Varsity team, and cited IHSAA code 8-14-2, the court documents state.
“A student who changes schools without an accompanying move on part of his or her parents will be ineligible for Varsity interscholastic extracurricular activities for one year from the date of initial enrollment and attendance in the new school,” the code states.
According to the student’s attorney Robin Dunn, the IHSAA is trying to keep a legitimate student from playing football at Rigby High School. He stated the young man transferred into the district when his parents moved to Jefferson County. His parents now reside and now work in Jefferson County, which makes them legitimate residents of the county, Dunn stated.
As stated in the court documents, the student and his family believe him to be a gifted football player, with a potential to receive athletic scholarships should he be allowed to play.
“I believe [they] are wrongfully withholding his future and his ability to further his education,” Dunn stated. “He fits all the criteria for rules of transfer, and there should have been no issue in my opinion.”
The court documents call for a Temporary Restraining Order, a provision which can allow the athlete to play in the short-term, dependent on the Judge’s ruling. According to Dunn, this is a short-term fix to the situation until a full hearing can be held.
Because the issue is in the state’s hands, Rigby Football Coach Armando Gonzalez stated he had no comment to make on the matter at this time. Representatives at the IHSAA also stated they had no comment as they do not make comments on individual eligibilities.