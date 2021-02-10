A student from Rigby High School was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center Feb. 1 after receiving burns in a welding incident.
The student was in stable condition Feb. 3 according to Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 Superintendent Chad Martin. Martin did say though that he was unsure if she had been released from the hospital yet as of the same date.
A teacher also received burns to his hands in responding to the fire and Martin says he did a great job in reacting swiftly to the situation. The teacher was not hospitalized due to the incident.
Martin stated that no other students were involved and that there was no structural damage as a result to the incident either.
The Central Fire Quick Response Unit, or QRU, was dispatched at 10:21 a.m. Feb. 1 to the high school for a burn injury call according to a press release by Central Fire District Chief Carl Anderson.
Upon their arrival, Rigby EMTs found the student who was then treated and transported by Idaho Falls ambulance, according to the release. The burns were moderate to serious in nature but not life-threatening. One Rigby QRU member rode with the patient to EIRMC to assist the ambulance crew with continued care.