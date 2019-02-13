Rigby High School senior, Megan E. Clements was named one of more than 50 Idaho high school seniors from throughout Idaho are in the running as candidates for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, according to the national committee that organizes the program on behalf of the White House.
“Idaho can be proud that so many bright, accomplished young men and women made the cut to qualify for this elite scholarship program,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said. “It represents hard work, commitment and excellence from our schools and teachers as well as our students.”
Candidates are selected for earning top scores on the SAT and ACT exams and also are evaluated for leadership and involvement in their schools and communities. All have been notified by email and will have until Feb. 26 to submit full applications for the prestigious honor.
Semifinalists will be announced April 17, and two top students – one male and one female – from each state will ultimately be selected on May 7. The Presidential Scholars will travel to Washington, D.C., June 23 to 25, where they will meet the president and have an opportunity to interact with distinguished scholars from around the country during three days of ceremonies, activities and forums.