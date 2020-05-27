Kanyon Christman, son of Rosie and Dan Christman of Rigby, submitted a photo titled “3 Peas in a Pod” to an annual photo contest in honor of Arbor Day. A birds eye view, the image looks down into a nest holding bright blue eggs and ended up winning him the title of Grand Prize winner and $100.
According to a press release sent by the Idaho Forest Products Commission, the group that hosts the “Look to the Forest” photo competition, almost 200 students from grades five through 12 sent in submissions. In addition to their photo, students had to submit a statement on what they see when they look to the forest.
In his caption for the image, Kanyon wrote, “When I look to the forest, I see family. Families have to work together and provide for each other. They multiply, and soar the skies. To me, the forest is about families.”
In addition to recognizing a grand prize winner, four division winners and 33 honorable mentions were also selected. Kanyon won first place in the fifth and sixth grade division as well as taking the title of grand prize winner.
Kanyon’s sister Aleah, a seventh grader, also received an honorable mention for her photo titled, “All Twisted Up.”
”When I look to the forest I see character,” Aleah wrote. “Not one thing is the same no matter how hard I look. When I look to the forest I am surrounded by a beautiful and unique world that captures my heart!”
Kanyon and Aleah both attend Christman Academy, a homeschool program with their mom at the head.
Rosie has homeschooled all of her kids and participates in a program called Tech Trep Academy. In an email notice, Rosie said the contest link was included which sparked the participation of three of her kids.
”None of them had any photography experience but I love it so I let them borrow my camera just this once,” she said. “They did it all themselves. I just helped narrow down the photos.”
The students of Christman Academy found out the results May 19. Rosie said Kanyon was “stoked” and had the biggest grin. With the prize money, some will go to savings, spending and to the Lord, Rosie said.
“The photographs are beautiful and original,” said IFPC Director Jennifer Okerlund. “It is evident through the students’ statements that they recognize the many benefits Idaho trees and forests provide, including a sense of peace and steadiness during a tumultuous time. The Commission is honored to provide the competition as a way for Idaho students to reflect on and share their ties to this renewable and sustainable natural resource.”
All winning photos entries can be viewed at idahoforests.org/photocontest.
For more information about Arbor Day and Idaho’s forests, visit www.idahoforests.org.