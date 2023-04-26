Rigby students place first at FCCLA State Leadership Conference

Four Rigby FCCLA students qualify for national competition after placing first and second at State Leadership Conference. One student earned bronze in non-qualifying event. Pictured above from left to right are Audrey Hulse, Madeleine Ridley, Olivia Wahlen, Megan Scott and Rose Chandler.

 Photo Courtesy of Jessica Wahlen

Five Rigby High School students participated at the Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) State Leadership Conference in Boise on April 5 -7. Three students placed first in their events while one student placed second and another received bronze in the Idaho Event.

Rigby students participated in five of 43 total events, according to FCCLA advisor Jessica Wahlen, and four students qualified for the National competition which will be held in Denver, CO in July this year.


