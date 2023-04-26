Rigby students place first at FCCLA State Leadership Conference

Four Rigby FCCLA students qualify for national competition after placing first and second at State Leadership Conference. One student earned bronze in non-qualifying event. Pictured above from left to right are Audrey Hulse, Madeleine Ridley, Olivia Wahlen, Megan Scott and Rose Chandler.
Five Rigby High School students participated at the Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) State Leadership Conference in Boise on April 5 -7. Three students placed first in their events while one student placed second and another received bronze in the Idaho Event.
Rigby students participated in five of 43 total events, according to FCCLA advisor Jessica Wahlen, and four students qualified for the National competition which will be held in Denver, CO in July this year.
National qualifiers from Rigby High School were Megan Scott, who received first place in Nutrition and Wellness; Olivia Wahlen who placed first in Sports Nutrition; Audrey Hulse, who placed first in Entrepreneurship; and Rose Chandler, who placed second in Career Investigation.
Of the 43 competitive events at the state conference, 31 events are national qualifying STAR events. There are also 12 IDAHO events, Wahlen stated. Rigby had one student participate in an IDAHO event, Madeleine Ridley who won the Bronze in International Experience.
IDAHO events, Wahlen stated, are not national qualifying events, which is why this student did not advance to the national competition in July.
According to Wahlen, participation in FCCLA and the opportunities to compete at state and national events aids students in learning several life skills, along with the skills they compete in. Students learn confidence, sharpen their presentation skills, expand their content knowledge and improve on management and multi-tasking as they learn how to execute a variety of different projects.
The national competition will take place in the first week of July.
