Rigby students qualify for National FCCLA competition

Multiple Rigby students qualified for the Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) National competition during the State Leadership Conference held in Boise on April 6.
According to Jessica Whalen, Rigby High School Family and Consumer Sciences instructor, the high school had 12 students participate in the competitions. She stated there were over 50 different competitions, and Rigby students participated in 10 different events.
The events, according to Rigby Middle School Family and Consumer Sciences instructor, are split into two sections. There are Students Taking Action with Recognition Events, more commonly known as STAR Events, which qualify first and second place winners for the national competitions. There are also State events which allow participants to compete with other FCCLA students across their state, winning in Bronze, Silver, and Gold categories.
Eight high school students qualified for the National Competition, which will be held in San Diego, California at the end of June. High School national qualifiers were : Ruth Chandler in Career Investigation, Alexia Christensen in Spotlight on Projects, Emalyn Jensen and Gabrielle Thornton in Interpersonal Communication, Megan Scott in Career Investigation, Olivia Whalen in Job Interview and Kymber King and Julie Lindstrom in Repurpose and Redesign.
Four additional high school students placed highly in the Idaho State Events. Rose Chandler won Silver in the Job Interview event, Alyson Chandler and Reagan Madsen won first place in Menu Planning and Table Setting and RyAnn Larson placed second in the FCCLA Knowledge Bowl.
Five middle school students qualified for the national competition in San Diego this June as well. Their national qualifiers were : Vincent Kisner in Entrepreneurship, Audrey Hulse and Madeleine Ridley in Promoting and Publicizing FCCLA, Atlantis Kohn and Aizlyn Pincock in Sports Nutrition.
Six additional middle school students placed highly in the Idaho State Events. Victorianali Kohn won the Bronze first place award in Impromptu Speaking, while Chase Jones and Kaleb Nebeker won the Bronze second and third place awards in the same event. Zen Cox and Lucus Ruddell placed in the top five of the Bronze level as well.
“I am very proud of all the students that participated in FCCLA STAR Events and Idaho Events this year,” said Whalen. “They all worked very hard and are outstanding representatives of Rigby High School and our community.”
According to Whalen, Rigby students have always succeeded in FCCLA events. She stated that every year, Rigby High School has eight to 12 students qualify for the national competition.
“I hope that each student gained confidence in their ability to reach future goals as they worked hard to meet the high standards needed to excel in each of their individual projects,” Whalen said.