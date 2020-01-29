An estimated 30,000 Rocky Mountain Power Company customers experienced a power outage beginning at 10:45 the night of Jan. 23. The company restored power by 2 a.m. Jan. 24. No injuries were reported following the outage.
Rocky Mountain Power Spokesman Spence Hall reported that the power outage impacted much of the region.
“It was an issue with the transmission system. It effected the Rigby substation and all the customers served there” he said. “It stretched from Rigby to Rexburg, to Ucon, to Idaho Falls, to St. Anthony, to Newdale, to Iona, to Sugar City, to Teton, to Ashton, to Marysville, to Ririe, to Tetonia and to Clementsville.”
Power company officials are still investigating what caused the power outage, Hall said.
“I think there were just some equipment issues that were resolved,” he said. “Everything is back and running.”
For more information on the power outage visit https://www.rockymountainpower.net/.
Lisa Dayley Smith
Standard Journal