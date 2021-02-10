Rigby takes first at national yearbook competition

The Rigby High School 2019-2020 yearbook, titled "The Iliad," took first place in the American Scholastic Press Association's national competition.
Yearbooks are rated on their presentation, page design, photography, structure and creativity, with the highest possible score being 1,000 points. Rigby walked away with 900 points earning them first place.
"We've competed the last four years and this is our third time taking first place," said yearbook advisor Michael Feik. "Yearbook takes so much time out of class, it's almost like another full time job. By the holidays last year, there were about 12,000 hours put into the yearbook."
Feik says it helps when he's able to keep the students for the entire semester so they don't have to reteach the designing and other skills it takes to create the yearbook. Students must apply to be in the class and student editors assist in choosing students they think will help the yearbook thrive.
Feik says being able to see his students thrive makes him love his job even more.
"Getting into these competitions though and seeing the students win makes it worth all the time we put into it," Feik said. "It shows how awesome and dedicated to the work these students are. And the students can see their hard work pay off."