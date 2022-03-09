On Feb. 25, three Rigby High School students took first place at Weber State University’s Automotive Scholarship Contest for the first time in the competition’s 34 year history.
Seniors Caden Waddoups, Drew Dennings and Dylan Arneson competed as a team for Rigby against 13 other teams from Utah, Idaho and Oregon.
Keegan Hunter, the automotive technology instructor at Rigby High School, stated that the event is highly competitive. In November, 30 school teams took a written exam on the subject matter and only the top 14 schools were awarded with the opportunity to attend the competition. Rigby’s team scored the second highest on the written exam.
The competition consisted of 14 separate stations containing new vehicles in various states of disrepair. Each team was judged on their teamwork, professionalism, process and ability to repair the vehicle in a 15 minute time-frame.
Weber state acquired judges from various local dealerships and manufacturers, including a representative from Chrysler.
“Students would get a work order,” Hunter said, “and go through the process of identifying the problem and parts.”
According to Weber State’s website, the automotive competition began as a recruiting tool for WSU’s automotive technology program. It is an annual contest for high school students in Utah and surrounding states that awards top scoring teams with scholarships, tools and vehicles for their schools.
This year, the three students emerged from the competition with new toolboxes and tools as well as $1,500 scholarships to Weber State. After winning the competition, Hunter said, the boys received a tour of the automotive facilities by the university’s department head.
“I think they were impressed by the facilities,” said Hunter. “Dylan may be applying to Weber State now.”
According to Hunter, who has been teaching at Rigby High School for ten years, Rigby has never made it into the top three at this competition before. In the past, since he has attended, Rigby participated six times and took sixth, fifth and fourth places. He stated that if Rigby ever participated before his involvement, they never won.
“I think it was awesome,” Hunter said. “Most of the participants are Utah schools, but this year we had Idaho Falls High School and Burley. Idaho Falls took second place.”
Each station at the competition required a mastery of various different skills, Hunter stated. The students were tested in computer skills, mechanical and electrical skills as well as knowledge of heating and air conditioning systems.
“These students have a grasp on so many different concepts that they could do anything with. They could go into engineering or whatever they want,” Hunter said.