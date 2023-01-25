Rigby takes first place in national yearbook competition

Rigby High School’s 2021-2022 Yearbook has placed first with the National Scholastic Press Association, among schools of similar enrollment size, according to Yearbook Advisor Michael Feik. This marks the fifth time Rigby’s yearbook placed first in the competition.
The NSPA collects yearbook submissions from across the country by the end of June, Feik stated, and then proceed to score the books on content and layout, categories which include photography, theme, layout, writing and coverage.
Each school is sent a scoresheet which rates the book on certain standards, and according to Feik, Rigby’s scoresheet came back with positive feedback.
“They said our photography was outstanding,” Feik said, describing comments made on their scoresheet regarding the photography. “We managed to capture events, students in action, and the life of the school.”
Feik further explained, based on the schools population, his yearbook staff was able to cover a large percentage of the student body, telling stories that represented the school, and written in proper journalistic style.
As far as constructive feedback, Feik stated the NSPA recommended his staff focus more on staying true to the theme they picked for the book. They suggested more theme continuity through the various pages, along with other technical fixes, such as where information about the school and the yearbook should be placed.
While Feik doesn’t know exactly how many similar schools Rigby was up against, in the 1,700 to 2,200 students category. However, he said, in Idaho alone, counting Madison and Idaho Falls and the Boise area, there are like 20 or 30 schools in the category. This competition, he said, is national, so he’s sure the number may be even higher.
According to Feik, the most challenging part of building a successful yearbook is time. He stated he has 62 minute increments with the staff members every-day, and during that time, students are simultaneously learning to interview, design and write on short deadlines.
Every month and a half, the staff has to submit 60 to 80 pages of their roughly 280 page yearbook, Feik said. This means they often times have to write about event which haven’t yet taken place — or quickly write about events which happen the Friday or Saturday nights before Monday deadlines.
While working and learning, however, Rigby High School has still put out five first-place yearbooks — a reflection of the hard work the staff put in last year.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.