Rigby takes first place in national yearbook competition

The 2021-2022 Rigby High School Yearbook Staff are pictured above. From left to right: Front row: Klein, Alicen; Nunez, Celeste; Butikofer, Olivia; Harris, Ellie; Erickson, Krystal; Lounsbury, Brooke; Jones, Sydney; Bowen, Kate; Bell, Maycee. Middle row: Thompson, Gavin; Larsen, Andylin; Bell, Sydnee; Tolley, Madisyn; Wahlen, Olivia; Pulsipher, Carter; Fullmer, Landon; Pincock, Breanna; Holloway, Sydney; Pulsipher, Lydia; Boyle, Kaylin Back row: Robinson, Rylie; Wolfensberger, Kaylee; Goldman, Lucy; Martinez, Fernando; Alvarez, Emma; Robinson, Jocosa, Hartwell, Gage, Kennedy, Illyria; Hansen, Eli; Khaksar, Zara; Olsen, Mikiah and Mr. Michael Feik.

 Photo Courtesy of Landon Fullmer

Rigby High School’s 2021-2022 Yearbook has placed first with the National Scholastic Press Association, among schools of similar enrollment size, according to Yearbook Advisor Michael Feik. This marks the fifth time Rigby’s yearbook placed first in the competition.

The NSPA collects yearbook submissions from across the country by the end of June, Feik stated, and then proceed to score the books on content and layout, categories which include photography, theme, layout, writing and coverage.


