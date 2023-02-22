Rigby takes second place at Weber State's Automotive competition

Rigby High School automotive team competes at Weber State University’s annual automotive competition. Rigby students took second place out of the 17 schools who participated. Pictured from left to right in the bottom photo Shem Short, Keean Gravatt and Brennen Anderson.

 Photo Courtesy of Keegan Hunter

Out of 17 participating schools, a team from Rigby High School took second place at Weber State University’s annual automotive competition on Feb. 10. The Ogden, UT competition is designed for teams of three high school seniors — two competitors and one alternate.

To qualify for the competition, according to Automotive technology instructor Keegan Hunter, students were required to pass a qualifying exam to compete at Weber State. This exam was administered through a proctor at Rigby High School in December.


