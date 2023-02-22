Rigby takes second place at Weber State's Automotive competition

Rigby High School automotive team competes at Weber State University’s annual automotive competition. Rigby students took second place out of the 17 schools who participated. Pictured from left to right in the bottom photo Shem Short, Keean Gravatt and Brennen Anderson.
Out of 17 participating schools, a team from Rigby High School took second place at Weber State University’s annual automotive competition on Feb. 10. The Ogden, UT competition is designed for teams of three high school seniors — two competitors and one alternate.
To qualify for the competition, according to Automotive technology instructor Keegan Hunter, students were required to pass a qualifying exam to compete at Weber State. This exam was administered through a proctor at Rigby High School in December.
Hunter stated over 32 schools participated in this qualifying exam, and it was a student from RHS who received the highest score on the exam, placing Rigby in first place for that portion. Hunter then chose Shem Short, Brennan Anderson and Keean Gravatt, the highest scoring students, to form Rigby’s team at the Weber State competition.
At the competition, automotive students were asked to partake in a series of 16 different stations. Each station presented a different task for the team, such as performing alignments, answering questions, running diagnostics, repairing heating and air conditioning, engine work, etc.
According to Hunter, Rigby students have spent the last three years preparing for this event through their classroom lessons as each performance task has been taught in Hunter’s class curriculum.
Since learning they would be competing, Hunter said the team was nervous. Last year’s Rigby Team took first place at the competition, according to Hunter, which he believes put some pressure on this year’s students.
Hunter stated he would provide material during lunch and sometimes before school for the students to work through in preparation for the competition.
“I thought they did very well,” Hunter said.
As second place winners, the students came away with new Snap-On Screwdriver sets and hats. They team also brought a new toolbox back for the automotive program. According to Hunter, this will be a prize for the student who performs best at the next competition.
On average, Rigby participates in 4 competitions a year; Weber State only marks the beginning of their competitive season. Next, a team of six students will compete at Idaho State University, and in March a team of seven will compete at Brigham Young University — Idaho. In April, the students who have performed the best, Hunter said, will participate in the State Skills competition.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.