Rigby City Clerk Dave Swager addressed the city council Aug. 6 to discuss financial statements, growth in the city and an increase in property value.
According to Swager, the city had $8.1 million in a new construction role for last year, the highest he’s ever seen in his time with the city.
Construction gets added to the tax role when a residential home or project is completed or commercial properties are partially completed.
“The current market value is $179 million,” Swager said. “If you add that $8.1 million, it’s roughly 5% of the market value. All things equal, it would be a 5% increase in value and a 5% decrease in property tax.”
With growth in the city, Swager reports more users on metered water.
The city will be foregoing a property tax increase on new construction though, meaning the levee will stay the same for Rigby residents.
The city has foregone money in the past, which goes into a “rainy day” fund. Using money from foregone amounts though increases the tax levee, which Rigby has not done yet, Swager said.
According to Swager’s review, Chief Sam Tower of the Rigby Police Department is looking for an additional $34,000 to hire a new officer, which would be a bump for the applicable tax and payroll.
Demand has also increased for the Rigby Airport, according to Swager. Applications have been placed with the county for three new on site hangars.
Airport President and Board Member Bruce Spaulding stated that there’s plenty of interest in growth at Rigby Airport and said that in the last four years, there’s been approximately six new hangars.
“Our priorities for improvements include adding more to the taxiway for hangar growth and extending the runway by 132 feet,” Spaulding said. “I believe we can accommodate six more hangars before moving onto the next phase.”
In other business from the city council meeting, the Rigby Police Department received a $3,500 grant from Northwest Farm Credit Services to purchase police gloves, which Chief Sam Tower says will get them a large supply.