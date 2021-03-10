Rigby teacher retires after 36 years in the face of end-stage liver failure

Marilynn Smith has been a teacher in Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 for ten years. This is her last year of teaching before she retires. Her retirement stems not from a grand plan of relaxation or vacationing, but from liver failure.
“I was planning on dying behind my desk,” Smith said, laughing. “I love these guys. A lot of them have been tested to be donors. But I’ll miss everything about teaching. I love my coworkers – teachers are really unsung heroes. I’ll probably miss the kids the most though.”
Smith said that she loves teaching middle schoolers because they’re fascinating and entertaining.
Although Smith has been in education since 1985, she joined Jefferson School Dist. ten years ago. She was first doing half schedules at the junior high and senior high school before going to Midway Elementary, and then Rigby Middle School.
“She’s been a good teacher – dedicated and enthusiastic in the classroom,” said Rigby Middle School Principal Richard Howard. “She’s done a good job in the district and she’s a real go-getter with a fun personality. It’s been tough because things are getting harder for her to do.”
Smith was first diagnosed with liver failure in 2016 after she began to feel unwell while at school. When she threw up, there was blood. After her diagnoses, Smith underwent fluid buildup drainings every week and operations to address other issues that came with liver failure.
“A couple years ago, I had muscle wasting and I couldn’t even take four steps up to the classroom in the trailer I was teaching in at the time,” Smith recalled. “I can do four flights of stairs now, with a nap, but I can’t think my way out of a paper bag. I finally got to the point where I’m not really doing anyone any favors here.”
Smith says the school district has been helpful with modifying her schedule for doctors appointments and excusing her from being apart of any extra committees and just being supportive of her overall. She also said that her doctor, Dr. Ned Warner, has been “fabulous” to work with.
“If I have to go through this, which I do, this is the best place to go through it,” Smith said. “People have been so loving and supportive. As far as bad experiences go, this has been a good way to go through it.”
According to Smith, there’s a few things that have to happen before a compatible donor is found. The first step is finding the right blood type, which she can take Type A or O. Then the potential donor, who has to be between the ages of 18 and 55, fills out an online survey through the University of Utah.
If a match is found, all medical, travel and accommodation costs would be covered by Smith’s insurance.
“I would be eternally grateful, because this is my life,” Smith said. “I realize it’s not like borrowing a cup of sugar.”
Smith stated that right now, she’s like a walking time bomb that would go off in weeks, months or maybe years, but that it would be nice to not have that hanging over her head.
“I remarried and we’re coming up on our ten year anniversary,” she said. “I would like to spend more time with my husband.”