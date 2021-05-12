Rigby tennis continues to focus on growth

Rigby High School tennis coach Adriana Jones has been with the program for just three years, if you include last year’s COVID season.
“It’s been good but we’ve had a rough couple of weeks with injuries unfortunately,” Jones said.
Between a hernia and some sprained ankles, Jones said they’re hoping to get all the players recovered and back into tournaments as they continue to focus on expanding the program and improving.
“We’re really in the building stage of the program right now and we’re putting a lot of time and effort into it,” Jones said. “And hopefully it will pay off. Last year we didn’t really have a season and that was hard for us.”
Jones stated that she’s been impressed with Ben Wells and Shaylee Taylor’s work as a mixed doubles team and she hopes to get them to perform well at districts and to state.
Trevor Bradley and Casyon Forsberg have also been performing well as a team, bringing home two wins from the Gate City Tournament.
As they continue throughout their season, Jones says they’re working a lot on court awareness, doubles strategy, footwork and really grasping the basics.
“A lot of that comes with time, experience and practice,” she said. “I’d rather teach them the right way and take more time at the beginning which I think will prove more beneficial in the long run.”
Their upcoming matches are as follows: May 12 @ Highland; May 14 @ Highland; 5A State Tennis May 21 and May 22.