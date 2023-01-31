An Urban Renewal eligibility report has been submitted to the Rigby City Council with the recommendation for approval, according to Brent Tolman of Outwest Policy Advisors after conducting an eligibility study for the Rigby Lake Drive area south of 460 North and finding it meets criteria which would deem it eligible for future Urban Renewal projects.

The Rigby Urban Renewal agency met on Jan. 19 to discuss the eligibility report Tolman built and moved to accept it and forward it to the City of Rigby for approval. 


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.