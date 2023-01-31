An Urban Renewal eligibility report has been submitted to the Rigby City Council with the recommendation for approval, according to Brent Tolman of Outwest Policy Advisors after conducting an eligibility study for the Rigby Lake Drive area south of 460 North and finding it meets criteria which would deem it eligible for future Urban Renewal projects.
The Rigby Urban Renewal agency met on Jan. 19 to discuss the eligibility report Tolman built and moved to accept it and forward it to the City of Rigby for approval.
"Once the City Council makes a finding, then begins the process of developing an Urban Renewal Plan," Tolman stated. "That's a six to seven month process."
According to Tolman' report, the agency and the city council may "issue a finding of deteriorating conditions for the Study Area and authorize the use of urban renewal efforts to remedy such findings."
The studied area includes five parcels just south of 460 North and between 3900 and Rigby Lake Drive, north of the Rigby Professional Plaza and surrounding the Eagle's Rest subdivision.
Tolman stated in the report that this land had previously been considered for Urban Renewal back in 2020. The Urban Renewal Agency at the time was asked to table the study in favor of focusing on areas of the city with current development projects.
In November, the agency authorized for Tolman to resume the study as property had been recently annexed into the city by Southgate Properties, LLC in September of 2022.
According to the Dec. 21 edition of The Jefferson Star, Southgate developer Devin Dial approached the agency in November to show them the development's master concept of a commercial and multi-family project, a project which saw significant community pushback at the annexation stage.
Dial requested Urban Renewal's assistance, but in order to assist, the agency would need to complete the study to deem the area as "deteriorating," by meeting one or any mix of the criteria outlined in Idaho Code and in the Local Economic Development Act.
The criteria met by the Rigby Lake area were the predominance of defective or inadequate street layout, faulty lot layout in relation to size, adequacy, accessibility, or usefulness/obsolete platting, Insanitary or unsafe conditions, Deterioration of site and other improvements and the existence of conditions which endanger life or property by fire and other causes.
"The study area consists of a significant portion of open land with no interior roads serving any of the parcels in the study area," the report states in regard to the inadequate street layout. "Both Rigby Lake Drive and 460 N Road are currently inadequate to serve the anticipated developments."
The report goes on to explain Rigby Lake Drive is known to create a bottleneck during the summer months as Jefferson County Lake is a popular destination for swimmers and campers. The Annis Highway, it stated, while adequate for serving current traffic demands, will likely require added capacity.
As far as lot layout in relation to size, the report states existing lot layouts are parcels ranging in size from 18 to 38 acres and result in economic underdevelopment. It further states parcels are largely unusable unless they are re-platted.
The report claims there are several conditions existing in the study area which meet the condition of insanitary or unsafe conditions. As the area is mostly open land, water and sewer services are not readily available.
Tolman also stated the area contains what used to be Squealer's Park. The remains of the recreational area also contribute to what the study refers to as insanitary and unsafe conditions.
The area also meets the criteria of deterioration of site and other improvements due to the lack of improvements such as streets, sidewalks, curbs, gutters, bridges, storm drains, etc. The report also claims there are existing conditions which endanger life or property by fire or other causes. The report says there is a lack of fire hydrants.
One final condition the study area meets is an abundance of "open land" which Idaho Code describes as, "[a]ny area which is predominately open and which because of obsolete platting, diversity of ownership, deterioration of structures or improvements, or otherwise, results in economic underdevelopment of the area or substantially impairs or arrests the sound growth of the municipality."
According to Tolman in December, if the city approves the eligibility, Urban Renewal will be able to create an Urban Renewal Plan for the area, which will in part assist Southgate developers. They will likely create a plan which includes improvements on Rigby Lake Drive, expansion of water and sewer lines as well as the inclusion of curb and gutter where they are required.
The agency will also hold a public hearing on their official plan. The hearing will be open for public comment to garner input from the community.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.