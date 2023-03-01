The Rigby City Council decided on February 16 to have Mayor Richard Datwyler and Public Works Director Mitch Bradley proceed in the creation of an internship geared toward handling the schedules for the city baseball diamonds and their general maintenance. The council further directed Datwyler to reach out to both Brigham Young University — Idaho and Idaho State University in regard to the internship.

Council member Aliza King, who served as last year’s scheduler for the baseball diamonds, stated she was in favor of hiring someone from outside the community to do the job. She also stated she would be willing to donate some of her time to help guide an intern through the process.


