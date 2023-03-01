The Rigby City Council decided on February 16 to have Mayor Richard Datwyler and Public Works Director Mitch Bradley proceed in the creation of an internship geared toward handling the schedules for the city baseball diamonds and their general maintenance. The council further directed Datwyler to reach out to both Brigham Young University — Idaho and Idaho State University in regard to the internship.
Council member Aliza King, who served as last year’s scheduler for the baseball diamonds, stated she was in favor of hiring someone from outside the community to do the job. She also stated she would be willing to donate some of her time to help guide an intern through the process.
“At this point we’ve said we can’t afford nor can we support an employee in this position right now so the alternative to, other than just asking for a community volunteer, is to seek and educational intern,” said Council Chairwoman Becky Harrison.
Some of the challenges King believes an intern could face would be the scheduling of the fields itself, as there are several different groups playing both baseball and softball during the spring. Some groups, the council discussed, tend to block out certain fields for a certain amount of time, limiting the timeframes other groups can access them.
As a student of Parks and Recreation, Harrison believes, part of the internship project could be to analyze the city’s situation and come up with workable solutions through conducting conversations with the various groups and verifying how to best utilize the available fields in the city.
This, Harrison and King agreed, was the purpose behind finding a scheduler from outside of the community; they would prefer the person scheduling the teams could come in to Rigby with an educated background and no preconceived notions regarding any of the teams and provide an unbiased solution to the problem.
Following up on a discussion the council had at their previous meeting on Feb. 2, Datwyler stated he had reached out to the faculty advisor for the Parks and Recreation Department at BYU — I, and was told an internship for the City of Rigby would be a good opportunity for students.
However, to have an internship, the position needs to meet requirements set by the university, Datwyler explained.
The requirements include the necessity for a direct supervisor, to ensure the intern is performing their duties and to directly report back to their educational institution at the end of the internship. Datwyler stated the internship would also need to be a 400 hour position, which after discussing with Bradley, reported would not be a problem for the city.
When putting together the budget for the 2023 fiscal year, Datwyler stated, the city had put aside some money to possibly hire a part-time position for this task. However, now they have settled on using an intern instead, the money set aside, Datwyler said, could easily pay for a 400-hour internship position.
This position will include scheduling for the five baseball fields in the city as well as taking care of their maintenance needs and working with various coaches.
The council authorized Datwyler to work with BYU-I and ISU to post for the position, but to also seek advice from City Attorney Sam Angell about internship and employment classification to ensure the city remains in legal compliance with employment laws.
This is a position the city hopes to fill as soon as possible, as the spring season approaches and as King stated, various groups are already seeking to schedule the fields for team practices.
