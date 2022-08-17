The City of Rigby has moved to tentatively adopt and publish a preliminary budget for the 2023 fiscal year which is just shy of $40 million.
The Rigby City Council moved to publish the preliminary budget during their August 4 meeting on Thursday night in preparation of a public hearing which is set for August 18 at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
“It seems like a lot of money,” Mayor Richard Datwyler said. “It’s not a lot of money, it’s what the city needs to function.
Datwyler stated the city worked with each department to come up with the proposed budget for the year. The city received a lot of good feedback, he said, and he believes it’s a good budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
The preliminary draft budget provided by City Clerk Dave Swager currently shows a total city budget increase of six percent over last year. In all, the city’s draft budget shows total expenditures at $39,419,675 compared to last year’s expenditures of $37,230,175.
Some of the city’s largest differences come from increases in the General Fund, Road Fund, Airport fund and water. In the General Fund, the Police expenditures increased the most with the projected cost of fuel jumping 35% over last year’s.
Fuel, along with a large increase in Highway safety grants make up for the $132,450 increase in the City Police’s Budget. The police department is also projected to see an increase of just under $100,000 in salaries this year.
Another large difference in the preliminary budget this year is in the Water fund, which has increased over $600,000 over last year, with a total of $2,377,000. This comes as a result of significant projected increases in contracted hires for water lines, department supplies, ICRMP insurance costs and capital outlay tank transfers. Tank transfers come in at a $900,000 increase.
Areas such as capital improvement, sewage fund and water connections are working with lower budgets this year than they had last year. The city’s projected capital improvement fund for the 2023 fiscal year is $2,945,910, a 15 percent decrease from last year’s budget.
The city’s projected sewer fund has also decreased from last year by just over $1 million, bringing the total projected budget to $1,772,200. A large portion of this lower budget is due to the exclusion of a transfer to LID #10, for which approximately $1 million was budgeted last year. Total sanitation expenses, according to the city’s proposed budget, are down nearly 30 percent.
The proposed budget for water connections has reduced to $200,000 from last year’s $450,000. According to the preliminary budget, revenue from hook-up fees are also expected to be down from last year, coming in at approximately $200,000 over last year’s $446,000.
The Budget hearing on August 18 is open to the general public and will be held at City Hall.