The City of Rigby accepted the ordinance prepared by City Attorney Sam Angell and City Clerk Dave Swager to set a fee, according to Idaho State Statute, on public record requests surpassing two hours of research or 100 pages.
According to Idaho State Statute 74-102 (10), a public agency may establish fees to recover the actual labor and copying costs associated with locating and copying documents if the request is more than 100 pages or if the labor it takes to complete the request exceeds two hours.
The verbiage the council discussed at a previous meeting for the ordinance and the rate was “the rate of the employee with the least pay that can do it,” meaning who can complete the request.
This verbiage is the same as the recommendation lined out in the statute, which states, “Fees for labor costs shall be charged at the per hour pay rate of the lowest paid administrative staff employee or public official of the public agency who is necessary and qualified to process the request.”
When requesting copies, a public agency can establish a copying fee schedule. According to the statute, this fee may not exceed the actual cost to the agency of copying the record if another fee is not otherwise provided by the law.
According to the draft ordinance Swager provided, the proposed amount per page, after the first 100 pages requirement has been met, will be 10 cents.
The resolution was presented to the council on June 1 with the rate set as previously discussed. The council moved to call for a public hearing which has been tentatively set for July 7.
