The City of Rigby accepted the ordinance prepared by City Attorney Sam Angell and City Clerk Dave Swager to set a fee, according to Idaho State Statute, on public record requests surpassing two hours of research or 100 pages.

According to Idaho State Statute 74-102 (10), a public agency may establish fees to recover the actual labor and copying costs associated with locating and copying documents if the request is more than 100 pages or if the labor it takes to complete the request exceeds two hours.


