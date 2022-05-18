The Rigby City Council discussed the growing need to learn about and possibly perform an Impact Fee Study in the near future during their May 5 meeting.
According to Rigby City Mayor Richard Datwyler, the city spoke with an engineering firm a while ago, who was willing to perform the study. However, according to Councilwoman Becky Harrison, the cost of the study would have been over $50,000.
At the time, Datwyler stated he spoke to Planning and Zoning Director Ione Hansen and City Attorney Robin Dunn who informed him the county would be performing a study of their own, influencing the city to wait on moving forward with the study.
The county’s Impact Fee Study was never completed, according to Datwyler at the May 5 meeting, sparking a conversation regarding the city’s need to learn about impact fees and possibly move forward with performing their own study.
“It’s something to look into,” Datwyler said. “It’s an investment and it’ll take some money. . . A lot of cities do impact fees.”
Where the city is expanding and filling, Councilwoman Aliza King stated the council has to look at expanding the city. She stated that in doing so, they have to make sure there’s enough infrastructure to go with the expansion.
Impact fees, according to Idaho Code 67-8204, are fees which governmental entities can impose as a condition of development on all developments within the boundaries of that’s government’s jurisdiction.
The purpose of the fees, according to the code, is help fund system improvements, fund anything that would benefit the area of the development. These improvements and benefits would include systems such as water and sewer systems.
The council decided it wouldn’t be a bad idea to look into, and that they may reach out to an engineering firm to come and educate the council on how studies are performed, what the benefits of impact fees could be, and how to begin the process of imposing those fees.
Datwyler suggested having Horrock’s Engineers come back and tell the city a little more about it, and then the city could send out a request for proposals to find a firm to conduct the study.
“I think it’s coming down to a necessity,” said Director of Public Works, Mitch Bradley, also suggesting the council set aside time for a special meeting to learn. “It’s complicated. You can’t just sit down for five minues and understand it, it’s gonna take some time.”
The council decided to have Datwyler reach out to Horrock’s, or another engineering firm, to come and explain the process to the council. They also decided to hold of RFPs until a time after that meeting.