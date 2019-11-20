A month ago the Rigby football team may have been under the radar.
All the Trojans did was keep winning games. They took down rival Madison, and then really opened some eyes when they knocked off perennial conference power Highland.
Winning the 5A District 5-6 title and then easily handling Eagle in their playoff opener was just the continuation of a journey that started after the season opener when the Trojans lost at Couer d’Alene.
“We were content to fly under the radar knowing we had a good football team,” coach Armando Gonzalez said.
Rigby is no longer flying under the radar. The Trojans went on the road Friday and beat defending state champion Rocky Mountain 31-9, snapping the Grizzlies’ 22-game win streak and earning a date in the 5A championship against Couer d’Alene.
Gonzalez said there’s no better ending to the story of this season than facing the team that beat the Trojans in Week 1.
“We learned a lot about ourselves,” Gonzalez said of the loss, noting Couer d’Alene was more physical and Rigby played shorthanded with star lineman Tanoa Togiai missing that game.
The Trojans dominated on both sides of the ball against Rocky Mountain, rushing for 207 yards and holding Rocky Mountain quarterback Colby Jackson to just two yards on 1-of-9 passing. Rocky Mountain gave up a season-high 403 total yards to the Trojans (9-1) and were held to a season-low 142 total yards. The nine points scored was the lowest by a Rocky Mountain team since their last loss in the 2017 semifinals.
“At some point as coach you hand over the team to the upper-classmen,” Gonzalez said. “If the kids don’t buy in it doesn’t matter what you want. They’ve taken the reigns … I think our kids are ready to finish the mission.”
The 5A state final is scheduled for 1 p.m. PST (2 p.m. MST) Saturday, at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow, Idaho.
Allan Steele
Post Register