The city of Rigby will be moving into negotiations with the developer of the Teton Heights subdivision, owned by developers Stephen and Bruce Grover, to bring city water connections to the Jefferson County development with certain conditions.

Public Works Director Mitch Bradley approached the Rigby City Council on July 20 to discuss a proposal to extend a waterline down to the Teton Heights Subdivision, located near 4000 East and 100 North.


