The city of Rigby will be moving into negotiations with the developer of the Teton Heights subdivision, owned by developers Stephen and Bruce Grover, to bring city water connections to the Jefferson County development with certain conditions.
Public Works Director Mitch Bradley approached the Rigby City Council on July 20 to discuss a proposal to extend a waterline down to the Teton Heights Subdivision, located near 4000 East and 100 North.
“We put water to all of those pieces of property there,” Bradley said, “with the stipulation that when the city reaches there, they have to annex.”
With that stipulation, he continued, the developers will also pay double the hook-up fee and lot owners will be charged double the regular flat rate that city residents pay monthly for water.
According to Bradley, it would only cost the city approximately $54,000 to extend the water line down to the subdivision. This cost, he said, would be quickly recuperated when the lots hooked-up to the services. He stated the double for the connection fee would be around $6,000.
“We’ve been talking about putting some of the cost on the developers,” said City Councilmember Mike Wilder, “this is one of the ways to do that and to bring money into the city.”
The revenue from connection fees and monthly water payments, which Bradley reminded the council would also be double a city resident’s payment up until the time of annexation, would be profitable for the city and bring in more money for additional improvements.
Bradley assured the council that the development’s plat with the county included all specifications outlined in the city’s Area of Impact agreement as it does fall within the AOI. The properties included in the subdivision will be ready for annexation into the city when the time comes, he assured them, explaining the terms of the city’s conditions will be included in the property deeds.
While several members of the council agreed this move could potentially benefit the city, others were hesitant as it would create a situation where homes had only access to city water, but not sewer.
Councilmember Aliza King stated her own preference to offer city services as a bundle, both water and sewer, so as to not separate the two. However, Bradley explained, a water line already conveniently exists out in the area near the subdivision. It would, in turn, cost the city significantly more to extend a sewer line out there.
