The Rigby City Council decided to apply for a $1 million Department of Environmental Quality loan Thursday night, that would be used in conjunction with the city’s $400,000 block grant for the construction of a well and pump house to be located on 4000 E. and 200 N.
The Development Company’s Project Manager and Developer Rick Miller informed the council that the project will cost roughly $1.4 million and that they had one of two choices, either apply for the DEQ loan, or use funds from the city’s water fund.
“My recommendation would be to use the DEQ loan funds that are available, and keep you city cash liquid for the future,” he said.
Miller said the loan is a 20-year loan with an interest rate of 2.75 percent.
Councilman Benson Taylor said he would prefer going with the DEQ loan, and then they could pay it off sooner with funds in the water fund if they so choose. City Clerk Dave Swager said the city currently has at least $1 million in the water fund.
If the city receives the loan, user rates will increase approximately $3.80 per month.
The council unanimously decided to pursue the $1 million DEQ loan. Councilman Kirk Olsen was absent from the meeting.
“This just opens up all of the avenues,” Mayor Jason Richardson said.
Keller Associates Project Manager Marvin Fielding said they are planning to go out for bid for the well in June, and out for bid for the pump house sometime this fall.