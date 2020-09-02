Mitch Bradley, Public Works Director for Rigby, stated the city would be reopening their Area of Impact Agreement with Jefferson County.
The agreement, which has been approved since 2019, was the first AOI Agreement approved among the cities in Jefferson County which Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway has used as an outline for Menan, Roberts, Lewisville, Mud Lake and Hamer.
“It’s a good plan but none of use could predict the growth we would have,” Bradley said. “We got it in place so we had a starting point to work on revisions. We don’t want to be in a situation where the city gets surrounded and is unable to continue growing.”
Bradley stated he and Rigby Planning and Zoning Director Ione Hansen had a call with Hathaway Aug. 24 to discuss the requirements for reopening the agreement, which would necessitate a letter to the county that’s signed by Mayor Jason Richardson.
“There’s a lot of things that need to be gone over and one big thing is the map and look at the future of expansion,” Bradley said. “It’s gonna take some time to get the city and the county on the same page, get the information to the public and get their feedback. It’s hard to tell how long it will take to complete it.”
Bradley stated they would be sending the letter to the county to reopen the agreement the week of Aug. 24 to get started on the project.
Along with reopening the Area of Impact Agreement, Ty Belnap, Chairman of the County Planning and Zoning commission, attended the commissioner meeting Aug. 24 to discuss a possible moratorium on building while the county continues to update planning and zoning and subdivision ordinances.
“The subdivision ordinance has been in process since January,” Belnap said. “This isn’t something that’s just shown up.”
Belnap also told commissioners that the Rigby agreement faced concerns upon approval of developers just building outside of the Area of Impact, which is something that’s being seen already.
“I feel strongly there are developers waiting in the wings to put in permits and be under the old ordinances,” Belnap said to commissioners. “I propose in the short term to implement a moratorium until the subdivision ordinances can be put in place. Then we’ll have the controls necessary to protect people buying lots and those adjacent to the subdivisions.”
Commissioner Scott Hancock told Belnap he was “preaching to the choir” as they were seeing these things happen and that they also wanted to make sure residents had adequate protection where people are wanting to develop.
“That’s the goal and there’s nothing we disagree with,” Hancock said. “We have a concern because you want to shut things down.”
Belnap responded by stating that the concerns Hancock had voiced were covered under the imminent peril to health and water that would justify a short-term moratorium.
Hathaway stated that a moratorium would not be uncommon and it’s something the county has done before.
“When you get close to an updates, we don’t want things under the old rules,” Hathaway said. “We do it in the interest of fairness and consistency and to safe guard the interests of those who want to live in Jefferson County.”
He also went on to say that Rigby reopening their AOI Agreement would not influence a moratorium as he knew they would be revisiting the agreement in the future.
“I completely support reopening it because they’re fluid documents as the parameters and needs of a city change,” he stated.