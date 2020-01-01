Installation of the waterline on 4000 East intended to serve the new Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building is complete. For now.
The waterline has been a topic of contention for those with the City of Rigby as well as those with the Jefferson County Road and Bridge Department. Now, the city is requiring the church, which paid for much of the installation, to have the north portion of the line replaced by August 2020, after which it will become part of city infrastructure.
Mitch Bradley, Rigby public works director, said roughly 1,160 feet of piping will need to be reinstalled.
“It wasn’t done to ISPWC (Idaho Standards for Public Works Construction) specs, and the last thing I want to do is accept a waterline that’s going to cost the city money,” Bradley said. “Because that’s not fair to the citizens; we’ll not do that.”
Richardson said the recent installment of a waterline on 200 North would help with the reinstallation of the north part of the 4000 East waterline.
“With it looped with 200, we’ll be able to continue that water supply even when they go to tear out and replace (the 4000 East line),” Richardson said.
Bradley came to the council earlier this year about installing the waterline on 200 North immediately, rather than two years down the road. He said the primary reason for installing the line ahead of schedule was because the road would eventually be widened. When asked if the eventual replacement of the 4000 East waterline factored into the decision to loop the line, Bradley said it was not a primary consideration.
“There was lots of reasons that I pushed for the 200 line extension,” he said. “They are going to widen those intersections for the school, so it’d be more asphalt that I’d be buying; it’s better for our system to have that waterline looped.”
Rigby Mayor Jason Richardson said after the waterline is installed, the city will recoup 25% of latecomer agreement fees, while the church will recoup 75%. He said that is roughly the percentage each put into the about $700,000 waterline; the city spent $135,000 while the church spent $555,000. Richardson told the city council the legal language had not yet been put together, though he said there would not be further negotiation.
The latecomer agreement fees will allow each organization to recoup a portion of its costs as new entities hook on to the waterline, and Richardson said they are separate from connection fees.
Bradley said he did not know how much the reinstallation of the waterline would cost. He said he also did not know whether the church or D. L. Beck would be paying for the line, but said the city would not be paying for it. Bradley said he hoped the reinstallation would begin in spring, but said the city is not involved and will not have control over those factors.
Logan King, the church representative the city has recently been working with, declined to comment at this time. Those with D. L. Beck, the company that installed the waterline, have declined to comment before and a D. L. Beck representative said the company also had no comment at this time.