Rigby City Council members have voted to pursue a grant for an updated city transportation plan.
Mitch Bradley, Rigby public works director, said the plan has not been updated for around a decade.
“The traffic is getting worse and worse and worse, so I think this is something that we need to look at,” Bradley said.
He said an updated traffic study would help improve the roads and take into account new additions and a growing population. Marvin Fielding, with engineering company Keller Associates, said cities can have traffic studies every 10 years, and said Rigby is due for a new one.
The city has previously worked with Jefferson County on joint traffic studies. However, Mitch Bradley said he spoke with the county public works administrator, Dave Walrath, and said he did not want to have another joint study.
“This time I’d kind of like to just concentrate on the city, I think it’ll be a little more umph for our buck,” Bradley said.
Rigby Mayor Jason Richardson asked if the area of impact surrounding the city would be included in the study.
“You can’t necessarily fix everything if you just stick to the current (city) boundaries,” Richardson said. Fielding said between the county’s updated traffic study and the city’s, the area of impact would be covered.
The traffic study is projected to cost $80,000. The city is applying for a grant from the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC) that would cover the majority of the cost. The deadline to apply is Jan. 2. If the city receives the grant, it must contribute $5,900 in matching funds.
Rigby is not alone in applying for traffic study grants. City of Lewisville officials have considered having a study done since at least July 2019 after discovering the city had never had a traffic study. Lewisville officials will also apply for an LHTAC grant, which Lewisville Mayor George Judd said would pay for the entire cost of the study.