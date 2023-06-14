The Rigby City Council accepted revisions made by City Attorney Sam Angell to the existing sanitation ordinance. Following the acceptance, the revised ordinance will be subject to a public hearing before adoption.
The acceptance of the revisions were made on the conditions certain changes were made to the verbiage or grammar in the ordinance, including the changes to definitions.
According to City Council Chairwoman Becky Harrison, the definition for "approved receptacle in the ordinance was old and not accurate. She asked Angell if it could be changed to fit the city's current standard, which is any container provided by the sanitation entity in the city, which in the case for Rigby is Eagle Rock Sanitation.
Another change to the ordinance includes a section where it states every household will provide and maintain an approved container. This was recommended by the council to instead say every household will use and maintain the provided approved receptacle instead.
In a section regarding the unauthorized usage of a receptacle not belonging to the individual, the council also requested a change in verbiage. According to changes made by Angell, the fee charged to the guilty individual would be split three ways, a third to the person apprehending the individual, a third to the city and a third to owner of the receptacle.
To avoid confusion over who the owner of the receptacle is, it will be changed to along the lines of "owner of the property where the receptacle is."
According to Mayor Richard Datwyler, the acceptance of the revision allows to the city to hold a public hearing on the revised ordinance, which will be held a later date.
At the same meeting, the council also heard an update on the progress of a new Rigby City Website, which Adam Hall of Marketable Media has been working on.
Hall shared a sample of the site's redesign which he stated will be easier to navigate and will be much more user-friendly. He plans to add a calendar to the new site, which will list city events and meetings as well as community events, if he can coordinate with other community entities.
On the city information page, Hall stated he plans to add the City Council members with photos of city officials. Documents will also be made accessible to the public through pdf files. Hall also mentioned working with Docutopia, which he stated is the best available solution for archiving council agendas and minutes while still allowing them to be accessible to the public.
Until that partnership is solidified, however, City Clerk Dave Swager will continue to upload those documents as he has been.
During the design process, Hall stated he has spoken to several organizations within the community such as the Museum Board and the Senior Citizens and Urban Renewal to gather the information they would like listed on their own pages connected to the new site.
According to Hall, Brent Tolman with Urban Renewal has asked to have five or six urban renewal pages on the new site. This, Hall said, would not come at an additional charge to the city as it would not cost any more to host these pages, but would instead be a "website within a website."
