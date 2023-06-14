The Rigby City Council accepted revisions made by City Attorney Sam Angell to the existing sanitation ordinance. Following the acceptance, the revised ordinance will be subject to a public hearing before adoption.

The acceptance of the revisions were made on the conditions certain changes were made to the verbiage or grammar in the ordinance, including the changes to definitions.


