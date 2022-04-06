Mitch Bradley, Public Works Director for the City of Rigby, requested the Rigby City Council allow him additional time to work through the warranty bond he previously requested from Mill’s Concrete.
At the Feb. 17 City Council Meeting, Bradley updated the council on the progress made in the Sugar Mill Subdivision. The progress slowed, according to Bradley, due to a mistake made when constructing the curbs in the subdivision that sits west of the fire station.
Bradley informed the council during the February meeting that he chose the least expensive of the two options that Mill’s Concrete offered him to rectify the error. Along with making the decision to use hot rubber to correct the grade of the curb, he asked Mill’s for a five-year cash warranty bond.
At the March 17 City Council Meeting, Bradley returned to the council with an update on the warranty bond which he received from Mill’s.
According to Bradley, he looked over the bond with City Attorney Robin Dunn and found confusing verbiage which made him need to request additional time to look over the bond.
Dunn spoke at the meeting to inform the council of the passage which caused him and Bradley the previously mentioned confusion.
The bond, as it is written, implies that the warranty would be voided if there is found to be any damage directly arising from any defect in the materials used.
Dunn stated at the meeting that after reading over the section several times, he still couldn’t make sense of it, considering that damage arising from any defects of the materials use was the precise reason that Bradley obtained the warranty bond.
“That is weird,” said Councilmember Becky Harrison, “that unless they find an issue this warranty will remain in force, but if they find a defect, the warranty will be void.”
The council agreed with Bradley and Dunn that the verbiage on the bond was misleading, and granted them the time they requested to work together on re-writing and clarifying the wording of the agreement.
Bradley stated that he had no problems with the bond amount, which totals $200,000. He also informed the council that Mill’s already installed the rubber Crack Seal that the bond is supposed to warranty.
“I want to have this on the council’s agenda again by the next meeting,” Bradley said. “It’s banter back and forth until everybody is happy.”
At the same meeting, Bradley presented the council with three bids he received for seal coats, which are applied yearly.
The council opened and reviewed bids from three separate companies for 50,000 square feet of seal coat and fog coat. Heckler and Koch bid $193,000, Knife River bid $212,000, and Turnage Materials and Construction bid the lowest at $156,000.
While H&K won the lowest bid last year, according to Bradley, TMC has historically applied the seal coats for the city.
“They do a great job for us each year,” Bradley said.
The commissioners also approved an Engineering Contract for Rigby’s South Park with Keller Associates at their meeting. This contract will not be paid for by the city, but by Urban Renewal, according to Bradley.
The contract includes various updates to the park such as upgrades to the current baseball diamonds as well as the addition of four new pickleball courts. Upgrades to the baseball diamonds will include the addition of concrete curbing as well as concrete areas for vendors. The contract also includes extensions to the existing dugouts.
According to Bradley, this is a project he and Urban Renewal have been working on since last November.
“It’s been a slow process,” Bradley said. “I’ve had some concerns with some of the contracts I’ve seen. This is the third one.”
He stated the reason Urban Renewal requested to have the contracts for the project go through the city was because the city’s experience in dealing with contracts exceeded their own. Bradley stated that he will review the incurring costs with Keller’s and present the bills for Urban Renewal to pay.
Keller’s is currently working on surveying the land, but initiation of the project may not begin until after the baseball season.
“I don’t want to mess up the ball games,” Bradley said, “so I hope we can start this in the fall.”