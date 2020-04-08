With four years left to spend funds for the current Rigby urban renewal projects, the commissioners for the Rigby Urban Renewal Agency have starting looking at opportunities for a new district.
Adam Hall, a Urban Renewal Agency member, said the board is contemplating updating the area at Rigby Lake Drive headed towards Jefferson Lake.
Hall said that with a new RV park moving into the area, there’s an opportunity for economic development that would benefit the city.
A second possible location for urban renewal was presented by Mayor Jason Richardson and would run along the other side of Highway 20 near the Sugar House. This area of land falls in the county but not within the city.
“I can’t speak for the mayor but I can see the benefit of updating this area as well,” Hall said. “That area has remained pretty stagnant and there’s a lot of commercial opportunity over there.”
Currently no decisions have been made on which area would make up the new district.
The purpose of the Urban Renewal Agency is to improve areas within the city to benefit the economy and residents of the city. Two projects the agency has completed is the playground area near the rodeo grounds and putting in new lighting on Main Street.
Steve Abbott, an Urban Renewal board member, said a district would have to create enough revenue to cover the costs of the feasibility study and other expenses for renewal to be approved. According to Abbott, a feasibility study would cost the city aptproximately $6,000.
Once an area is approved as a district for urban renewal, the city council would create a new board for that district to oversee the project.
Brent Tolman said that the process for a new urban renewal district takes some time from identifying an area, carrying out an eligibility study, sending the study to the city council and then if it’s approved by the city council, a feasibility study will then be carried out.
From identifying an area, completing the eligibility study and then getting it to city council takes anywhere from 45 to 70 days. To put a plan completely together takes approximately 120 days.
While there is currently no approval for an eligibility study, talks will continue on how to use the urban renewal funds over the next four years.
Mayor Jason Richardson said the Urban Renewal Agency has been successful and community minded, urging the city council to be in favor of considering a new area for updates.
“I think property owners in both possible areas would be interested,” Richardson said. “The rail head makes industry more plausible and would bring in external dollars to city and local economy. The other possible area would offer benefits to the community as well.”
Richardson says that once the Urban Renewal board gathers all the research regarding possible areas, the city will then be able to make a decision to move forward.
“Urban Renewal and the city are interested in moving forward,” Richardson said. “They’re doing a lot of research right now to get all the plans together.”
Hall approached the Rigby City Council March 19 seeking approval to move forward with an eligibility study for the Rigby Lake Drive area along Annis Highway.
According to Hall, Kent Hansen, owner of Squealer’s Fun Park, has a lot of plans for the area, including a ten-plex movie theater.
A previous article by The Jefferson Star details Hansen’s wishes to be annexed into the city in order to receive sewer and water services. Several council members voiced their support of annexing Squealer’s and the RV park into Rigby and Mayor Richardson stated the city could commit to a will-serve contingent upon annexation.
According to Hall, the Urban Renewal Agency is confident enough in the economic benefits to Rigby to have the $30,000 study completed to get started on creating a new renewal district.