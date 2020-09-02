The Rigby Urban Renewal Agency agreed to pay up to $37,000 for the work completed along North State Street to fix water line and main issues.
Rigby Public Works Director Mitch Bradley approached the Rigby Urban Renewal Agency Aug. 20 looking for assistance with funding the project, as it turned out to be a little more expensive than his budget would allow.
“I’m not looking for y’all to fund the whole project, I’m just here with my hat in my hand asking for a little help,” Bradley said.
According Bradley, the project on N. State St. initially started after the service line to Wells Fargo broke.
“The only way to fix the water is to dig the street up,” Bradley said. “We found that the water for the vape shop and the chiropractor came through a service line under Me ‘n Stans. The other businesses on that road were all done with service lines too as opposed to a main line.”
With the road torn up, Bradley did a change order to instead create a main water line as opposed to digging several different service lines, which would also connect the main lines from West Fremont and Main Street.
The line will continue the loop, allowing for a continuous flow and preventing stagnant water, which Bradley said can lead to failed water tests.
“I don’t know why the city did it this way in the first place but guess is it probably saved some money,” Bradley said.
As Bradley explained the project, Urban Renewal board members stated that these types of projects are exactly what the agency is for. Bradley stated the project would cost about $36,768.40 for the whole thing.
The board then stated they were willing to authorize a payment of $37,000 for the project and anything over could be covered by the city.
“I definitely wasn’t expecting that,” Bradley said after the meeting.
Urban Renewal also discussed acquisition of the building which previously held Me ‘n Stans, a restaurant that closed in 2017, but need to submit a request for bids for asbestos abatement in the building.
The agency looked at purchasing the property in 2019, but the building was purchased by Jorelle McClellan and her husband Andrew with the intent to turn the area into an office or retail space.
The McClellans stated in 2019 that they had extensive plans for remodeling, which came to a halt during the reconstruction process.
According to Brent Tolman, Rigby Urban Renewal Administrator with Outwest Policy Advisors, stated the agency’s goal is to reclaim the area for possible future development, as the building has become an “eye sore.”
“I believe they’d like to fill the hole where the courtyard is for safety as well as demolish the building,” Tolman said. “That will just make that area look a lot better than it does right now and open it up for business and development in the future.”
The Urban Renewal Agency is currently in the process of putting out a request for bids, or RFB, that will include abatement of asbestos.
“There isn’t much asbestos but you have to handle it differently than just tearing it out,” Tolman said.
In terms of projects, the agency also moved to award a bid for barns at the Rigby Rodeo Grounds to Teton West for $176,606. Metal Man also submitted a bid but did not include all the items requested to be a part of the project.
The board expects the project to take approximately three months and will open up the barns to house race horses from Idaho Falls in the spring.