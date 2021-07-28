Economic Development Director Brent Tolman stated during the Rigby Urban Renewal meeting held July 15, the board discussed on-going projects with Highway 48 W, Rigby 4000 E, and making improvements to the South Park baseball fields.
Tolman stated there is property on both the east and west sides of 48 W that are encompassed in the project as a deteriorating/deteriorated area. It is an area Rigby Urban Renewal has decided to work at for the purpose of Urban Renewal to facilitate economic development.
“We are working with a couple of developers that would front both HW 48 W and N 5 W,” said Tolman. “It will be a mixed residential area with both single and multi-family housing.”
According to Tolman, there is also a retention pond that is included in the project area. The conversation about the retention pond is to develop it into a park.
Tolman stated the agency is going to forward the project to the Rigby City Council, because it is a deteriorating/deteriorated area. It only had to meet one of the 14 criteria to become a project area, and this site met several of the criteria.
“It’s a multi-step process,” Tolman said. “We are at step one, where we find a deteriorating/deteriorated area.”
Tolman then stated there is a project the Rigby City Council has found eligible on 4000 E for an economic development area. The area will be used for mixed commercial development, which includes commercial, residential, and light manufacturing.
Tolman stated it remains to be seen what will be done with this area.
As for South Park, Tolman stated because the park is in the urban renewal district, there are some additional improvements that would benefit the community in the area.
The Rigby Urban Renewal board said, based on the anticipated funding for the improvements, they will do certain portions of the project, but not all of it. The anticipated cost for the improvements is approximately $814,000. The project is still in discussion with the city. Tolman anticipates there will be further discussion during the August 18 meeting and will see how things move forward from there.
Tolman stated some of the improvements that have been proposed for the baseball field are filling in the ruts in the outfield to make it safe for players, fencing between the foul line and the playground to protect children that are playing from baseballs, as well as making improvements to the infield.
“There have been various improvements over the years,” Tolman said. “And this is the culmination of the project; to make this an attractive element of the community and draw people in.”