The Rigby Urban Renewal Agency is planning to submit names of volunteers to Rigby Mayor Jason Richardson after reviewing potential volunteers for the board Thursday night.
The Development Company Loan Assistant Katie Cook said the process of bringing on a new board is first identifying people who would be interested in the position. Afterwards the current board submits those names to the mayor of the city who selects from those names and brings it to the City Council. The council then decides who it would like.
Cook suggested the board consist of at least five members, preferably six, and noted that two city councilmember’s are allowed to remain on the urban renewal board.
Board Member Kirk Olsen suggested that they recommend former Board Members Steve Abbott, Dave Metzger, Tonya Hillman and Doug Corbett to Richardson.
Board Member Nichole Weight however said that she is concerned with that suggestion because they all live near each other.
“I don’t think that is a very good idea,” she said.
Board Member Benson Taylor disagreed because they all live outside the Urban Renewal District.
“They all live and do not have any stake inside the urban renewal district,” he said. “I don’t know if that’ll be too big of a concern. “
No other names were recommended at the meeting but Weight said there was another resident interested in volunteering but couldn’t remember who. She said she would get it to the board the next day for consideration.
A date for when those names would be brought to the Rigby City Council has yet to be determined. The current board has until April 2019 to finalize the new board.