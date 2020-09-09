The varsity volleyball team from Rigby High School began their season Aug. 26 with a loss to Bonneville followed by wins against Skyline and Blackfoot.
Rigby played Bonneville at Bonneville High School and lost 0-3 in this non-conference match.
Following their matches Aug. 26, the girls upped their game against Skyline Sept. 1 and pulled out a win with a score of 3-2. The team pulled out a similar win against Blackfoot High School, winning again with a score of 3-2.
Coach Payton Brooks stated that with a senior-heavy team this year, they’ve got some solid players and she’s looking forward to seeing what they can do this season.
“We’re working on being a unit, starting strong and being more offensive minded for our upcoming games,” Brooks said. “We’re really strong on serving and passing, and that’s something I’m confident in. We make it tough on other teams.”
In their games against Highland, Brooks said the team would be focusing on improving their offensive game as Highland has a good defense.
Brooks, who was an assistant coach for two years, is in her first year as head coach for the lady Trojans Volleyball team.
“I’m really hoping to see excitement, fun and growth this season,” she said. “I want to work on getting Rigby volleyball to a fun, winning atmosphere.”
According to Brooks, the team has had an inconsistent coaching situation, as well as culture and atmosphere.
“It needs an adjustment for sure,” Brooks said. “We’re capable of winning so I want to work on that atmosphere so the players can have a place where they can focus.”
The varsity Trojans volleyball scores can be found online at maxpreps.com and the full game schedule can be found at rigbyathletics.com.
Upcoming Varsity Girls’ Volleyball Matches: Sept. 10 – Rigby vs. Idaho Falls High School at 7:00 p.m. at home; Sept. 15 – Shelley/Preston at 5:00 p.m. at home.