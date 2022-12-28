Rigby Veteran of the Month: Robbi Kimsey

When Robbi Kimsey was thirteen, she smuggled a transistor radio to her bedroom to listen in fascination as Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong landed on and took their first, historic steps on the moon.
Half a century later, Kimsey attended the 50th Anniversary Gala for NASA in Galveston, Texas, meeting the two astronauts in person.
“To get to meet those people was just awesome,” Kimsey said.
She had been invited to the event after serving as site lead for a NASA contractor. It was a black tie event and they shot fireworks off at midnight inside the building. Kimsey also got to see the original control deck and space suits the two astronauts wore.
“So that was a really cool thing in my life. And it was all because of the military,” she said. “The military is a good place to get skills you need to succeed in life, People gave you a chance because of your military experience.”
Born in Rexburg and raised in Jackson, Kimsey was tired of freezing as she fed cows in Pinedale, Wyoming. One day, when she accompanied a friend to a recruiter’s office and found out that Navy Boot Camp was in Orlando, Florida, she jumped at the opportunity to sign up.
She took the test at the recruiter’s office and was told she could be anything she wanted to be. Although that wasn’t necessarily true she found out, because it was during the time of the Vietnam War and women couldn’t serve in combat or on ships, she said. She was steered into either a desk job or dental technician, and she chose the latter.
She went to A school (Accession School) in San Diego and then Pearl Harbor was her first duty station. That was followed by service in the 1st marine division at Camp Pendleton and the Naval Construction battalion. She served there until she got out of the military in 1978.
While she was there, Camp Pendleton set up refugee centers because they were evacuating Saigon during the Vietnam War.
“It was both good and bad to work with refugees,” she said. “It was good because they endured unimaginable things in their country. Our commander offered them free dental care. The bad side was we would replace their tin can dentistry with gold crowns. They’d pop them out and sell the gold and come back for a replacement. It got to the point where they were taking advantage of it.”
That, and how the Vietnam veterans were treated, left a sour taste in her mouth, she said.
“I wasn’t picked on, though, just ignored. We kept a low profile after the Vietnam War,” she said.
Later, she spent a lot of time helping veterans, and she is grateful to see in her lifetime a shift to all veterans getting the respect they deserve, she said.
“I’m so thrilled to see how the country has turned around,” she said. “To take that hurt and anger and turn it around to make something good.”
While in the military, she discovered she hated being a dental technician. She got out of that and went into naval supplies. She started with a GED but she was told that each year of her military experience was equal to two years of college. That helped her to become an assistant engineer when she made the transition from the military to work as a defense contractor. She was employed with Thiokol in California.
She worked as a configuration manager on the Orion spacecraft that just returned from space last week, she said. She worked as a configuration manager for three different projects.
One of her other favorite things she got to do while working for NASA was learning how to fly an A-10 aircraft simulator. The opportunity came in a roundabout way. Home was in Arizona at the time, but since her husband was going to be deployed to Iraq for a year, Kimsey decided to take a job working for NASA in Houston. Then her husband wasn’t deployed, but she had committed to the job in Texas and made the move. However, Hurricane Ike hit that year in 2008, so Kimsey took the opportunity to go home to Arizona. It all worked out. Her employers told her she didn’t need to return to Texas, that they had a position that would fit her in Phoenix.
“And that is when I started working on A-10 simulators. They were so life-like,” she said. “They’d teach us how to fly. It was incredible.”
“I’ve got to do some really cool things,” she said.
She retired from her career in 2012. She had moved to the Air Force Base in Albuquerque, New Mexico, but just a few months later she experiences some back issues and needed to be done. But that was difficult for her.
“After you’ve done so many things, it’s hard to be idle,” she said.
Kimsey returned to Idaho a few months ago. They have moved so many times, and she was ready to be close to her daughter and granddaughter and other family members.
“I’ve got to live in Japan and all over the world. But this is the move we wanted to make,” she said. “It’s good to be back and be close to my family. It’s good to be home and I like the people here.”
