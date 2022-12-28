Rigby Veteran of the Month: Robbi Kimsey

Kimsey

 Photo Courtesy of Robbi Kimsey

When Robbi Kimsey was thirteen, she smuggled a transistor radio to her bedroom to listen in fascination as Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong landed on and took their first, historic steps on the moon.

Half a century later, Kimsey attended the 50th Anniversary Gala for NASA in Galveston, Texas, meeting the two astronauts in person.


