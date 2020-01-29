Rigby native Scott Ferrara seeks to help veterans find peace through fly fishing. For his efforts, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism recently recognized the U.S. Navy veteran and seven other volunteer leaders at a recent ceremony in Boise. Ferrara, who the commission recognized as the star veteran volunteer leader, was among 71 total volunteers nominated.
“It was definitely a surprise,” Ferrara said.
Curtis Smith of Idaho Falls, who nominated the U.S. Navy veteran, said Ferrara “has given a lot back, not just to the community, but to service men and women” by starting Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing in Idaho Falls.
“I think he gives an outlet to a lot of people,” Smith said.
The Healing Waters program, part of a national effort, provides local veterans with physical and emotional disabilities a way to deal with the aftermath of their service.
“It’s a tool to help cope and get past some of the things that bother them without turning to drugs, alcohol, or worse, veteran suicide,” Ferrara said.
Ferrara said he learned of Healing Waters while fly fishing near Helena, Mont., and wanted to bring it home. He is now the program lead.
“We have such a large vet community here in southeastern Idaho,” he said.
Ferrara said he himself learned to fly fish from fellow Navy Veterans Richard Cain and Riley Chase of Idaho Falls in 1999. Through them, he fell in love with the tranquility and relaxing nature of the sport, and he said he has since spent multiple days on the water with his son, Travis.
Ferrara said he did not face combat personally during his service between 1991 and 1997, but sent others into harm’s way while he was stationed at Pearl Harbor. He said Healing Waters is his way of giving back to those service men and women put in life-threatening situations. And he said it works.
“I can tell you without a doubt that many local veterans who suffer from PTSD and also physical disabilities from their service have found the benefit of camaraderie,” he said.
Most rewarding are the times veterans tell him tying flies or fly-fishing has helped them in their lives, he said. He said he enjoys hearing veterans tell him they have calmed the horrors in their minds and sleeplessness by tying flies instead of turning to drugs, alcohol or self-harm.
“That’s life changing,” Ferrara said. “It gives you a very special feeling that you’ve been able to help someone in a very positive way.”
Ferrara said the program has grown from four veterans at its inception in 2018, to 36 veterans in 2020. He said typical meeting attendance ranges from 15 and 25. He said the program also incorporates families and caregivers of veterans.
Veterans interested in joining the program and individuals who would like to donate to the program can contact Ferrara at 208-390-5697 or at scott.ferrara@projecthealingwaters.org or visit projecthealingwaters.com.