Having previously received approval from the Rigby City Council to install and extend a waterline to serve Cottonwood Elementary, Rigby public works director Mitch Bradley requested and received permission Sept. 5 to fully complete a loop for the system.
“I can see development in this area, and truthfully that’s kind of why I’m jumping on it,” Bradley said.
On Sept. 19, council members voted to pay Keller Associates $24,800 to be the project engineers.
Bradley said he had already planned on completing the loop on 200 N. two years down the line. However, he said he now thinks it would be best to do the project as soon as possible — hopefully this fall. Rigby Mayor Jason Richardson said he agreed it would be best for the waterline to be installed soon.
“200 is a dang narrow road, and it is itching to be a major highway with the school going in there, the church going in there, and a variety of other developments that are bound to be there … It’d be better for us to get this in while the road is narrow, because then once they widen that road, we may have to cut asphalt to put this in,” Richardson said.
He said the waterline would be put in next to the road. If the road is later widened, the asphalt would cover it, he said. The road is under county jurisdiction and thus, Bradley said, those working at the county would make the decision on when to widen the road.
“That’s why I’m pushing for this, because it’s pretty much inevitable,” Bradley said.
Dave Walrath, Jefferson County public works administrator, said outside of the meeting that the county likely will not widen the road in the next few years.
“I don’t think we’re really at a point where it’s choked off capacity-wise,” Walrath said.
Walrath said his crew probably will do some work at the intersections and at the school soon to increase safety and reduce congestion in those areas. He said the road itself will probably be widened within the next 10 years.
Bradley said the estimated cost is $192,000, though the project still needs to go out to bid. Additionally, he said a $25,000 contingency would be needed to cover any potential damage to the road. Since the road is county-operated and installation of the line will be right by 200 N., Walrath had asked for $20,000 to cover the cost of the road, Bradley said. Bradley said he felt more comfortable having an additional $5,000 cushion.
“The original number that was thrown out was $40,000, but I negotiated down to 20, and then I said OK, I’ll go 25 so we’re covered,” Bradley said.
When Council Member Tonya Hillman asked for the reasoning behind putting the waterline in, Richardson said it is better to have water systems loop. Bradley said currently, the waterline to the school is a dead end. The mayor also said putting the line in would aid development down the road.
“When that development hits, that water is there and the projects can move instead of having this be — somebody wants to put something in, and they have a year’s worth of infrastructure before they can even get going,” he said.
The council members approved for the project to move forward.