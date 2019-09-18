Rigby residents and those using the city’s water, sewer and sanitation services will soon see an increase in their fees starting Oct. 1.
Rigby City Council members voted 4-0 in favor of increasing the fees by a collective 13.5% Sept. 5 following a public hearing at which no one spoke. Water will go up by 9.5%, sanitation by 13.6% and sewer by 19.3% for residents and non-residents alike.
The increase comes as Rigby is looking at a potential $17 million bill to cover additions and modifications to the city’s wastewater treatment plant. The facility will need to be updated within the next few years to accommodate the growing population as well as Environmental Protection Agency requirements.
According to The Jefferson Star, in a May 16 meeting, Marvin Fielding with Keller Associates told council members Rigby could be expected to grow from 4,000 people to 8,000 by 2040 with a 3.25% growth rate. Fielding said according to the wastewater treatment plant study, that increase means the city would produce 3,165 pounds of biochemical oxygen demand each day. The city currently produces 1,200 pounds a day, he said.
Rigby Mayor Jason Richardson has said he thinks citizens should be more concerned about the cost of updating the facility. In an Aug. 22 city council meeting, Richardson said he thought the city should raise the fees to start saving for the eventual payment the city will have to make. He said increasing the fees could also bring home the reality of the costs to residents.
“It’s to prepare and have those investments work in favor of the residents and have the interest work in favor of the residents, by having those reserves build up,” Richardson said Sept. 5.
Following the short public hearing, Council Member Kirk Olsen asked whether Richardson would want to increase the rates more.
“Is your statement that we’d like to raise it as much as we possibly can for the inevitable big bill at the end, is that what you’re saying?” Olsen asked.
Richardson said he would have liked to go higher, but felt comfortable with the increase.
“We know that the big bill at the end is going to be significant, we don’t know what the exact is going to be,” he said. “But instead of having that hit all in one year, I think taking this and moving that closer to what it’s eventually going to be.”
Olsen said he wanted to put it on the record that he believed the rate should be kept as low as possible. Weight made the motion to approve the increases, and all present voted in favor.