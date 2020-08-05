The waterline project along 4000 E came to a close July 31 with the final walk-through and water samples completed.
According to Rigby Public Works Director Mitch Bradley, city officials, representatives from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, DL Beck and Aspen Engineering met July 31 for a final inspection of the mile of waterline that had to be replaced after the original line had to be reinstalled.
The waterline was originally finished in 2019 with a 1,160 feet of the line installed without meeting Idaho Standards for Public Works. After the first portion of the line was installed, the city of Rigby added a second engineer to the project to avoid further issues.
“I’m very, very pleased with the work DL Beck has done,” Bradley said. “They went above and beyond to fix the issues, which is extremely admirable.”
The city received payment May 12 from the Church of Jesus Christ to fix the line, allowing improvements to move forward.
Jefferson County Public Works Administrator Dave Walrath stated that with the completion of the line, road repair could move forward on the eastern edge. Walrath said the pressure test passed, after it failed several pressure tests in 2019.
Previously Walrath stated the line also ran into other problems with unexpected utilities in the ground and a fiber optic line had to be moved as well.
“I’m glad we dug it up because we found some other issues and were able to resolve them,” Bradley said.
Walrath said that along with the completion of 4000 E, the county would be moving forward with overlays in late August and early September, but that they would be unable to do the entire list originally planned for.
“We’ve seen a huge drop off in our Highway Distribution funds,” Walrath said. “For the fourth quarter, we’ve got $135,000 less than last year.”
Walrath stated they would be completing overlays on an as-needed basis, with 4200 from County Line Road to the State Highway being near the top of their list.