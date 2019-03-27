The City of Rigby’s waterline project on 4000 E. began March 18, and is expected to continue for roughly seven weeks. The estimated completion date is scheduled for May 11.
Jefferson County Public Works Administrator Dave Walrath informed the Board of Commissioners March 18 of the city’s intentions and a couple of his concerns regarding the possibility of closing the road.
“I’m not really too excited about that one either, because of the traffic on this road,” he said.
The city is planning to set up a construction zone of 300-feet each time and then close one lane. Walrath said they proposed having a flagger, but closing the street altogether from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
“I’m not real keen on that,” he said. “I don’t know if we want to go there as far as closing the road for five hours a day for seven weeks.”
Commissioner Scott Hancock pointed out that 4000 E. is a very busy road, and by closing it, it would cause added congestion at other roads such as 4100 E.
“When we do our paving projects, we keep two-way traffic open,” Walrath said. “I’ve been pretty adamant with our own work about keeping two-lane traffic open.”
Another concern Walrath raised was the proposed placement of the waterline. He said there is a gas line on the east side of the road, where the city is proposing to place the waterline. As an alternative, the city asked to place the line in the middle of the roadway.
“One of the things they (Rigby) asked was if they could put the waterline right in the middle of the southbound lane,” Walrath said. “I said ‘I don’t think so’ I don’t want that.”
Rigby Public Works Director Mitch Bradley told The Jefferson Star March 19 that they were unable to begin the project March 18 because of the gas line issues, and that they are still discussing their options.
The commissioners decided to allow Walrath to discuss their issues with the city and then make a decision.
“This is one of the issues that we will leave to you to make the decision, that’s what we hire you for, we hire you to do this work,” Hancock said.
The 16-inch waterline will extend from State Highway 48 down to 200 N. where the new Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 elementary school is being constructed as well as a new church. Each facility will connect to the waterline.