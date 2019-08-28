Rigby weight loss group elects new chapter leadership

Members of the Rigby Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) Club chapter recently named new chapter leadership.
TOPS is a volunteer-run, nonprofit organization offering an individual approach to weight loss and overall wellness. Members learn about nutrition, portion control, food planning, exercise and more at weekly meetings. The organization aims to provide consistent group support, health education and recognition to help members manage their weight.
Sybil Morris is the new Rigby chapter leader. She is responsible for inspiring and motivating members to reach and maintain their weight-loss goals through TOPS educational programs.
“At TOPS, we understand that losing weight is a journey. It’s hard for every one of us. The constant encouragement and strength from people going through the same issues helps make our chapter successful,” Morris said.
Other officers elected include Nancy Madsen, co-leader; Laurie Jensen, secretary; and June Killian, treasurer. In addition to the election of new officers, Morris has appointed Sherry Sloan as weight recorder and Sally Mitchell as assistant weight recorder.
TOPS weekly meetings in Rigby are 10 a.m. Tuesdays at 126 S 3rd W, with weigh-in 9:30 to 10 a.m. The first meeting is free. Information is available at www.tops.org.