Rigby woman's body located in Snake River

(RPD) — At approximately 7:00 a.m. July 27, the vehicle belonging to Becky Tracy, was located in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple Parking lot. A short time after, a body was located in the Snake River, approximately a mile south of the vehicle. Upon further examination the body was identified as Becky Tracy, who had been missing since Friday afternoon. The family has been notified, and an autopsy has been scheduled for July 28 in Ada county to determine the exact nature and cause of death.
Rigby and Idaho Falls police officers searched for Tracy July 25 around her last known location new Utah and Broadway in Idaho Falls.
Tracy was originally reported missing July 24 after she did not pick up her son from the Idaho Falls airport.
A post from the Rigby Police Department on Facebook stated that Tracy left her home with her phone and vehicle. Officers were able to ping her phone in the Walmart area around 12:30 p.m. July 24.