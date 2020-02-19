Months after approving a memorandum of understanding with FOX Investing subject to a few changes, Rigby City Council has clarified some of the language within the agreement.
In January, the city council discussed clarifying language regarding water hook-up fees. Richardson said traditionally, the fees have been charged per building, since the term “unit” was not clearly defined in the city’s ordinance. Ione Hansen, Rigby planning and zoning director, said a unit can be defined as a 4-plex, single family dwelling or single apartment. A 4-plex therefore could be considered one unit or four, depending on the definition. Richardson said he believes the ordinance was intended to refer to a single apartment, rather than a building, and said that has been the codified understanding for a few years and through the term of two planning and zoning directors.
Now, that definition is affecting how much developer FOX Investing will need to pay the city in hook-up fees.
“There has been some clarification on what our connection fee ordinance says,” Richardson said. “We wanted to clarify in that MOU (memorandum of understanding) with FOX that the traditional charges will be applied to the buildings that they finished under our traditional charging, and that the codified charges that we understand in our code now will be applied to the new buildings that they’re doing.”
The company has an MOU, or agreement, with Rigby that postpones the hook-up fees FOX Investing is required to pay due to the company paying for a local improvement district (LID). Richardson said FOX will pay less for hook-up fees on their buildings under the traditional understanding than they will under the new understanding.
An LID is a way for property owners to share costs of improvements that benefit them. In this case, Richardson has said FOX became responsible an LID that had been the responsibility of the previous property owner, Willard Price. He said that meant Rigby did not have to pay for improvements to the road, sidewalk, lighting and other infrastructure.
The city currently has a lien on a separate Willard Price property located on Sunnyside in Idaho Falls. The cost of the LID paid by FOX — $109,300, according to a recent draft of the MOU— could be recovered if that property sells. Richardson has said there is a possibility the property will not sell.
Council members previously voted to move forward with the agreement in July, but it has not yet been signed. Hansen said further clarification is needed on the MOU and said it will be up for discussion once more during tomorrow’s council meeting.